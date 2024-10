Korea's consumer inflation slows to 3 1/2-year low of 1.6 pct in September

The Republic of Korea's consumer prices slowed to the lowest level in 3 1/2 years in September, falling below 2 percent for the first time since early 2021, data showed Wednesday.Yonhap News Agency quoted data from Statistics Korea as saying that consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 1.6 per...