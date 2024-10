Scientists discover thickest glacier on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau in China

Scientists have identified the thickest glacier on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, known as Asia's water tower, following the discovery of a nearly 400-meter-thick ice field.The ice field, with a maximum measured thickness of nearly 400 meters, is part of the Purog Kangri Glacier in Tsonyi County, southw...