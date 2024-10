Hospitality leaders honoured at Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World Awards 2024 in Dubai

The Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World today recognised the industry's top talent with the presentation of the FHS Leadership Awards. Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & CEO of The Bench, the event's organiser, presented the awards.Selim El Zyr, Rizwan Kassim and Errikos Christodoulou received accolades...