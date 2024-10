Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates 11th Sharjah Calligraphy Forum

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated, Wednesday evening, the 11th edition of the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum. Organised by the Department...