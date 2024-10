Enhancing technical expertise in judicial system strengthens UAE’s leadership position: UBF Chairman

Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), has praised the recent directives issued by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council. These directives a...