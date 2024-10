Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to begin official visit to Norway on Sunday

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to Norway on Sunday.During the visit, His Highness will meet His Royal Highness Haakon Magnus, Crown Prince of Norway, and Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway, to explore advancing coll...