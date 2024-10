Chinese bank issues over 200 bn yuan in road project support loans in first 8 months

BEIJING, 6th October, 2024 (WAM) -- China Development Bank (CDB) issued 216.2 billion yuan (about US$31 billion) in loans for road projects across the country in the first eight months of 2024, as it continued to increase medium- and long-term financial support for the transport sector, the bank ha...