ADNOC L&S to distribute H1 2024 cash dividend of $136.5 million

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc today announced that its Board of Directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $136.5 million (AED501.3 million) for the first half (H1) of 2024, equivalent to 6.78 fils per share.The Company intends to distribute a total dividend amount of $273 million (AED...