Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon up to 2,119 fatalities,10,019 wounds since onset of aggressions

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that 36 people have been killed, and 150 others wounded as a result of Israeli attacks on Lebanon in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of casualties since the beginning of the events to 2,119 dead and 10,019 wounded.According to a report by the Lebanese Natio...