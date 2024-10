Mubadala’s KELIX bio acquires four GlobalOne Healthcare Holding pharma assets

Following the closing of the acquisition of KELIX bio, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC has empowered its new specialty pharmaceutical business to acquire a 100% stake in four of GlobalOne Healthcare Holding’s (GHH) pharma assets which include Bioventure, Bioventure Healthcare, Gulf Inject and Wellpharm...