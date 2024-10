5,000-year-old royal tomb discovered in central China

A tomb dating back approximately 5,000 years, presumed to be the grave of a prehistoric king, has been discovered at a ruins site in central China's Henan Province, with over 350 artefacts unearthed to date.Located in the Wangzhuang ruins in the city of Yongcheng, the tomb covers a total area of over 17 squa...