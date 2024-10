UAE Team Emirates' Molano finishes third in Guangxi opener

Sebastian Molano of UAE Team Emirates showed a fast finish on the opening day of action at the Tour of Guangxi, taking third place in the sprint on stage 1 in Fangchenggang (149km).Molano came from behind to rapidly close the gap but just ran out of road as Lionel Taminiaux (Lotto Dstny) took the vi...