Remittances to Vietnam's HCM City expected to increase by 10% in 2024

Remittances sent by overseas Vietnamese to Ho Chi Minh City are expected to surge about 10% in 2024 from a record high of US$9.46 billion in 2023, according to Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Ho Chi Minh City Branch.The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) quoted Lenh as sayi...