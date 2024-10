'My Health' conference to kick off October 23 in Sharjah

The 10th edition of "My Health" conference is set to take place on 23rd-24th October in Al Razi Hall, University of Sharjah, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).The confe...