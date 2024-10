FAB reports net profit of AED12.9 billion for 9M’24

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) delivered robust results in the first nine months of 2024 as increased client activity across the Group’s franchise lifted revenue 16% higher year on year (YoY) to AED23.9 billion and propelled profit before tax to AED15.3 billion, up 15%.Net profit rose 4% YoY to AED12.9...