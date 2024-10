Pandemic Fund allocates US$418 million for second round of grants to boost pandemic preparedness in 50 countries

WASHINGTON DC, 20th October, 2024 (WAM) — Concluding its second funding round, the Pandemic Fund’s Governing Board approved US$418 million in new grants designed to bolster pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR) capacities in 40 countries across six geographical regions. These grant...