'Bariq Al Amal' wins UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Egypt

CAIRO,20th October, 2024 (WAM) – ‘’Bariq Al Amal'', owned by Safaan Stables, clinched the title of the Egyptian leg of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, which staged on Saturday at Gezira Sporting Club as part of the 31st edition of the Cup. Bariq Al Amal won the 160...