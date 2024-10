Hamdan bin Mubarak receives President of South American Football Confederation

ABU DHABI,24th October, 2024 (WAM) – Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), received today Alejandro Dominguez, President of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), who is currently visiting the UAE. The two sides discussed ways to enha...