Borouge Q3 2024 net profit jumps 16% YoY to $328 million

Borouge Plc has reported a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 to $328 million, beating market expectations, driven by the company’s highest ever quarterly sales and robust pricing for its premium products.The company responded to strong demand from custo...