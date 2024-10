ADNOC Distribution reports record fuel volumes, EBITDA for first nine months of 2024

ADNOC Distribution today announced its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024.The Company reported its highest-ever nine-month EBITDA of $790 million (AED2.90 billion) and underlying EBITDA of $721 million (AED2.65 billion), implying growth of 5.9% and 11.6% year-on-year...