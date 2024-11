UAE wins 'Best Pavilion Award' at 13th Erfoud International Date Fair in Morocco

The UAE has won the Best Pavilion Award at the 13th edition of the International Date Fair, SIDATTES, currently being held in the Moroccan city of Erfoud and continuing until November 3rd. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of th...