Kuwait oil price up $2.60 to $74.52 pb

The Kuwaiti oil price rose by US$2.60 to US$74.52 per barrel on Friday, compared with US$71.92 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Brent Crude in the global market went up by 29 cents to US$73.10 pb, and West Texas Interm...