2nd Emirates Labour Market Award receives 7,700 entries

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2024 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will on 14th November honour 90 winners of the secon...