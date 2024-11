UAE President marks Flag Day at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2024 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan marked Flag Day by raising the national flag at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, symbolising the pride, unity, and sense of belonging that the flag represents.The flag-raising ceremony was attended by a gr...