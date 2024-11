Sharjah sets leading example in disability care: Jawaher Al Qasimi

Wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, has emphasised that providing supportive environments for people with disabilities is a steadfast priority for the Emirate's leadership.His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muha...