Kuwait oil price drops to US$74.28 pb

The Kuwaiti oil price dropped by 82 cents to US$74.28 per barrel on Wednesday, compared with US$75.10 per barrel the previous day, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that Brent Crude in the global market rose by 61 cents to US$74.92 per barrel...