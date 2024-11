2 dead, 12 missing after fishing boat sinks off Korea’s Jeju Island

Two people died and 12 others remained missing after a fishing boat sank off Korea's southern island of Jeju on Friday, with a search under way, the Coast Guard said.According to Yonhap News Agency, the 129-ton Geumseong was carrying 27 crew members - 16 Koreans and 11 foreigners - when the Coast G...