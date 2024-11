ADNH Catering reports revenue of AED1.2 billion for 9M 2024

ADNH Catering plc has announced its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30th September 2024. On a pro forma basis, ADNH Catering reported revenue of AED1.2 billion during the first nine months of 2024, resulting in EBITDA of AED167 million at an EBITDA margin of 13.7%....