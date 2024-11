Spinneys announces record AED2.3 billion revenue for 9M 2024

Spinneys today announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2024. Nine-month revenue hit a record high of AED2.3 billion, increasing by 11.4% compared to the same period in 2023.Profit before tax grew by 27.1% to AED203 million, with profit for the period growing by ...