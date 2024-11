UAE President to begin state visit to Kuwait on Sunday

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2024 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will commence a state visit to the State of Kuwait tomorrow, Sunday, 10 November.During the visit, His Highness the President will meet with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Em...