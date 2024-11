FAO study finds unhealthy dietary patterns drive $8 tn in annual hidden costs of global agrifood systems

ROME,9th November, 2024 (WAM) – A refined study by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) involving 156 countries confirms that hidden costs within global agrifood systems amount to approximately $12 trillion annually. Of this figure, around 70 percent ($8.1 trillion) ari...