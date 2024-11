Saud bin Saqr attends 'Four Seasons' performance

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended a performance of 'The Four Seasons', the renowned composition by late Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi, at Al Jazeera Al Hamra.H.H. Sheikh Saud asserted the important role of music in fostering th...