Fertiglobe reports Q3 2024 revenues of $496 million

Fertiglobe today reported Q3 2024 revenues of $496 million, adjusted EBITDA of $176 million, and adjusted net profit of $31 million.The Company reported 9M 2024 revenues of $1.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $496 million, and adjusted net profit of $135 million.Q3 2024 and 9M 2024 reported net profits ...