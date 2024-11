New museum opens at 4,300-year-old Taosi site in China's Shanxi

A newly built museum has opened to the public at the 4,300-year-old Taosi relics site in north China's Shanxi Province, with exhibits that shed light on the life and culture of ancient inhabitants.According to China Central Television (CCTV), the Taosi site, situated in Linfen City, Shanxi Province, i...