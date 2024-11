Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing to set up AED100m plant in KEZAD

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group and UAE-based Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing have signed a 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of their state-of-the-art steel pipe bending plant in KEZAD A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah) to serve clients across a number of industries.To be developed...