Sharif Al Olama emphasises importance of storage capacity development to tripling renewables target at COP29

At the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), taking place in Baku, Azerbaigan, Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), participated in the Ministerial Roundtable on the Announcement of the COP29 Action Agenda Green ...