DP World Tour Championship: McIlroy shares third-round lead with Højgaard, Rozner in Dubai

DUBAI, 17th November, 2024 (WAM) – Rory McIlroy put himself in position to secure a possible end-of-season double after sharing the third-round lead with Rasmus Højgaard and Antoine Rozner at the DP World Tour Championship.The World Number Three only needs a top -11 finish in Dubai to seal a sixth R...