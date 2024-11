Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Brazil to attend G20 summit on behalf of UAE President

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in the Federative Republic of Brazil on an official visit to attend the 19th G20 summit, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The summit is set to take place in Rio de Janei...