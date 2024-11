Strong turnout for registration ahead of Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Charity Run

The Higher Organising Committee for the 23rd Zayed Charity Run has confirmed that all preparations are complete for the run, which is set to take place this Saturday at Erth Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mo...