Lulu Retail reports $1.86 billion revenue in Q3 2024

Lulu Retail today announced its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30th September 2024 in its first financial update since its record IPO on ADX. The company delivered robust revenue growth in Q3 2024, reaching $1.86 billion, up 6.1% YoY.In a press release on Thursda...