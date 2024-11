Arada kicks off construction at Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah with award of first contract

Arada has commenced work at the ultra-luxury Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah following the award of the project’s first construction contract. Designed in partnership with Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio and the Pritzker-Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, Armani Beach Residence...