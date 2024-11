Winners of ICCROM-Sharjah Award to be announced next Thursday

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the ICCROM Regional Centre in Sharjah will host a ceremony to announce the winning projects of the 4th cycle of the ICCROM-Sharjah Award for Good Practices in the Preservation a...