CBUAE suspends money exchange business of Al Razouki Exchange, closes two of Branches

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has suspended the business of Al Razouki Exchange, an Exchange House operating in the UAE for a period of three years and has closed two of its Branches in Dubai.These administrative measures were taken pursuant to Federal Decree-law No.20 of 2018 on Anti-money Laundering...