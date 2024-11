Sharjah Deputy Ruler congratulates UAE President, Sharjah Ruler on victory of Sharjah Club in Asian Championship

SHARJAH,24th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, warmly congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on t...