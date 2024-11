95% households in EU cities had internet access in 2023: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 24th November, 2024 (WAM) – In 2023, 95% households in EU cities had internet access, compared with 93% in towns and suburbs and 91% in rural areas, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.In 2013, the share of EU households with internet access was 9.7 percent...