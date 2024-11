ADNOC L&S takes delivery of first new-build LNG carrier from Jiangnan Shipyard

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc (ADNOC L&S) announced today it has taken delivery of 'Al Shelila,' the first of six new-build Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard in China.The vessel has been delivered two months ahead of schedule, with the remaining five expected to be deliver...