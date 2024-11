Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends inaugural Erth Zayed Philanthropies Forum in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Philanthropic and Humanitarian Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed P...