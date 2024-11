AFC Champions League Elite: Al Ain FC 1-2 Al Ahli Saudi

AL AIN, 25th November, 2024 (WAM) – Al Ain’s prospects of advancing to the knockout rounds of the AFC Champions League Elite™ 2024/25 suffered another blow on Monday as the reigning continental champions slipped to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli Saudi FC at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium...