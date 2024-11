Kuwait oil price drops to $74.54 pb

The price of Kuwait oil went down by 57 cents to US$74.54 per barrel on Monday as opposed to US$75.11 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.Globally, the Brent crude went down by $2.16 to $73.01 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also dropped by $2.30 to $68.94 pb,...