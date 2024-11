WFP trucks deliver food aid to North Darfur's Zamzam camp for first rime

Trucks from the World Food Programme (WFP) successfully delivered food aid to the Zamzam camp in North Darfur for the first time on Friday.Leni Kinzley, WFP spokesperson in Sudan, stated in a video conference today in Geneva that the entry of these trucks into the camp marks a crucial step in the pr...